A kindergarten and a gym located in Sosnovka village, Zhaiyl district, Chui region, have been returned to the state. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported.

In 2017, previously convicted for drugs and weapons man, who was registered as an active member of Kolbaev’s organized crime group, acquired the real estate through criminal means. He acquired the building of the kindergarten and the gym through intimidation and blackmailing, and then registered his father and brother as owners of the property.

The SCNS reported that as a result of the measures taken, the owners acknowledged the fact of illegal ownership and use of the real estate and voluntarily transferred it to the balance of Taldy-Bulak aiyl okmotu of Zhaiyl district, Chui region.