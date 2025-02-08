Over 200 false reports of terrorism registered for two years — SCNS

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) conducted explanatory and preventive work with the heads of educational institutions in Bishkek in connection with the increased number of false reports of terrorist attacks. The press center of the State Committee reported.

According to its data, 179 false reports of a terrorist threat were recorded in the capital in 2023. In 2024, thanks to the measures taken, this number was reduced to 33. About 20 people suspected of sending false reports were detained, most of whom were schoolchildren under 16.

On February 6, 2025, the SCNS held a meeting with more than 160 directors of schools, colleges and technical schools in Bishkek. During the event, the participants were told about the negative consequences of false reports, including the disruption of the educational process and spending significant resources of government services. About 50 employees of the State Committee for National Security, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Health respond to each such message, and students are evacuated.

The State Committee called on the heads of educational institutions to step up outreach work among students, involving school psychologists, teachers and parent committees. Particular attention was paid to the need to identify individuals potentially prone to such offenses.

In addition, the participants were reminded of the responsibility provided for by the legislation of Kyrgyzstan for knowingly false reports of an act of terrorism. Parents of minors are liable in accordance with the Code of Offenses, and if the age of criminal responsibility is reached, the perpetrators are prosecuted under the Criminal Code.