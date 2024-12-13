17:36
USD 86.80
EUR 91.22
RUB 0.82
English

Kyrgyz-Tajik border: Sadyr Japarov tells about details of agreement

«The disputed territories on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border were divided equally — 50/50,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview with Kabar news agency.

According to him, in a number of cases, an equal exchange of land plots took place and all documentary procedures are at the final stage.

«After the intergovernmental commissions of the two countries complete their work, the documents will be signed by the foreign ministers. Then ratification by parliaments will follow, and the final stage is signing by the presidents of the two countries. Thus, all issues regarding the borders between the Central Asian countries will be resolved,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The President said that the border posts with Tajikistan, which have been closed for three years, will be opened immediately after the border delimitation is completed. This will enable resumption of trade, which will have a positive impact on the economies of both countries.

«Investors and tourists do not go to regions with unresolved border issues. Settlement of borders issues will create conditions for strengthening friendship between our peoples, and will also attract investments and improve the standard of living,» Sadyr Japarov emphasized.

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev said at a meeting of Parliament that he would report on the delineation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border in mid- or late January. According to him, the delineation of the border has been completed.
link: https://24.kg/english/314145/
views: 153
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan complete border delineation
Over 17,000 Tajik migrants deported from Russia in 2024
Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov discuss border delimitation issues
Attack on Chinese workers' camp in Tajikistan: One killed, four injured
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree to jointly train seismologists
GTA and Counter-Strike banned in Tajikistan
Pastry Chefs from Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan make 2.10-meter-tall cake
Delimitation of border with Tajikistan will soon be completed - Tashiev
Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov meet in Buston to discuss border issues
Tajikistan begins introducing rolling blackouts
Popular
National Bank intends to strengthen measures against fraud in banking sector National Bank intends to strengthen measures against fraud in banking sector
Land allocated for construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway Land allocated for construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway
Interior Ministry employee names drug-transit countries Interior Ministry employee names drug-transit countries
Kyrgyzstan to draw up commercial proposal for supply of nuts to Turkey Kyrgyzstan to draw up commercial proposal for supply of nuts to Turkey
13 December, Friday
17:28
Artists of Kyrgyz Puppet Theater to participate in festival in Iran Artists of Kyrgyz Puppet Theater to participate in fest...
17:20
More than 84,000 patients with diabetes registered in Kyrgyzstan
17:13
Kyrgyzstan exported 470,000 liters of strong alcohol since beginning of 2024
17:06
Kyrgyzstan and EDB to build Suusamyr-Kokomeren Cascade of HPPs
17:01
Kyrgyzstan exported 2.5 million liters of beer since beginning of 2024