Kyrgyz-Tajik border: Sadyr Japarov tells about details of agreement

«The disputed territories on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border were divided equally — 50/50,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview with Kabar news agency.

According to him, in a number of cases, an equal exchange of land plots took place and all documentary procedures are at the final stage.

«After the intergovernmental commissions of the two countries complete their work, the documents will be signed by the foreign ministers. Then ratification by parliaments will follow, and the final stage is signing by the presidents of the two countries. Thus, all issues regarding the borders between the Central Asian countries will be resolved,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The President said that the border posts with Tajikistan, which have been closed for three years, will be opened immediately after the border delimitation is completed. This will enable resumption of trade, which will have a positive impact on the economies of both countries.

«Investors and tourists do not go to regions with unresolved border issues. Settlement of borders issues will create conditions for strengthening friendship between our peoples, and will also attract investments and improve the standard of living,» Sadyr Japarov emphasized.

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev said at a meeting of Parliament that he would report on the delineation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border in mid- or late January. According to him, the delineation of the border has been completed.