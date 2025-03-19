10:24
Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulates Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on border agreement

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov had a telephone conversation with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on March 18. The press service of the head of state reported.

According to it, the presidents discussed issues of regional cooperation, as well as the upcoming trilateral summit of the Heads of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in the city of Khujand as part of the celebration of Nooruz.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated Sadyr Japarov on the successful completion of the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, noting that this is an important step towards strengthening stability and cooperation in the region.

The leaders expressed interest in the speedy implementation of previously reached agreements, emphasizing the strategic nature of the partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

The agreement on the state border was signed on February 21 in Bishkek following the negotiations of government delegations on the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

Presidents Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon signed the agreement on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on March 13.
