Border post to be built at Karkyra outpost in Tyup district

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan adopted a resolution on the transformation of land in Karkyra aiyl aimak of Tyup district, Issyk-Kul region.

According to the document published in Erkin-Too, 0.05 hectares of land are being transferred from the category of «forest fund lands» to the category «lands of industry, transport, communication, energy, defense and other purposes».

It is noted that a border post will be built on this territory at Karkyra state border outpost.

The state administration of Tyup district has been instructed to work out and approve urban planning documentation.