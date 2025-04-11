Korea is asked to open seasonal flights Seoul - Tamchy and Seoul - Karakol

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Korea Aida Ismailova held a meeting with Vice President of Asiana Airlines Jong Min Kim.

She noted the growing interest among citizens of the Republic of Korea in tourist trips to the Kyrgyz Republic, emphasizing the uniqueness of the country’s natural attractions and favorable conditions for the development of tourism. The ambassador expressed interest in expanding the geography of flights.

Aida Ismailova proposed considering the possibility of opening additional direct flights by Asiana Airlines not only on Seoul — Bishkek route, but also seasonal flights on Seoul — Tamchy (Issyk-Kul Lake) and Seoul — Karakol routes, including during the high tourist season.

Jong Min Kim noted that he is familiar with the picturesque nature of Kyrgyzstan. He confirmed the high interest of South Korean tourists in the republic as a promising tourist destination. He assured that the airline would consider the possibility of opening both regular and charter flights to the Kyrgyz Republic.