Head of Judicial Department’s Division, auditor of Accounts Chamber detained

The State Committee for National Security reports that the head of the Jalal-Abad Regional Division of the Judicial Department and the state inspector of the Accounts Chamber have been detained for corruption crimes.

Facts of holding formal tenders related to expenses for moving to a new building of the regional court, dismantling and assembling furniture, etc. have been revealed.

«It was found out that the funds allocated for these purposes were transferred to affiliated companies, then cashed and appropriated by the head of the Division of the Judicial Department of Jalal-Abad region T.A.T.

It was also established that in February 2025, the state inspector of the Accounts Chamber of the Kyrgyz Republic Zh.Z.S. conducted a scheduled audit of the financial and economic activities of the Jalal-Abad Division of the Judicial Department, during which he received money from the head of the Judicial Department for concealing the violations identified by extortion. In turn, the head of the department issued bonus payments to his subordinates, and then collected this money from them,» the statement says.

An additional audit conducted with the involvement of private auditors revealed facts of misuse of budget funds by employees of the Judicial Department in the amount of 7 million soms.

As part of the criminal cases initiated, the head of the Division of the Judicial Department of Jalal-Abad region T.A.T. and inspector of the Accounts Chamber Zh.Z.S. were detained, an investigation is underway.