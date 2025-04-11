Number of injured in accidents involving scooters, mopeds on rise in Kyrgyzstan

The number of people injured in road accidents involving personal mobility devices (PMDs) — such as scooters, e-scooters, mopeds, and similar vehicles — is increasing. Aizada Batyralieva, a representative of the Road Patrol Service and Law Enforcement Practices Department of the Main Road Safety Department under the Ministry of Internal Affairs, announced on the air of Birinchi Radio.

It was noted that in 2024, there were 30 injured in accidents involving PMDs, whereas in the first few months of 2025 alone, that number has already reached 157.

Chinara Kasmambetova, director of Road Safety NGO, added that the rise in injuries involving scooters, mopeds, e-scooters, and other PMDs has been observed over the past three — four years, as people often ride them on sidewalks intended for pedestrians.

«It’s good that rules and regulations for PMDs have been laid out, but the infrastructure isn’t ready yet. In many areas, there are no designated lanes for PMDs, or the lanes are only marked on sidewalks. If there’s no dedicated lane, users ride alongside pedestrians, which inevitably leads to more injuries. That’s why speed limits for PMDs also need to be considered,» she said.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers approved regulations governing the activities of legal and physical persons related to the operation of personal mobility devices. These rules establish guidelines for the use and commercial rental of such devices, including electric scooters.