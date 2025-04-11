14:56
Unknown people stone train with tourists from Europe in Chui region

Unknown persons committed an act of vandalism by stoning and breaking windows in the cars of a tourist train traveling from the city of Balykchy with foreign tourists from European countries. Kyrgyz Temir Zholu press service reported.

The incident occurred on April 8 at 10 p.m. while the train was moving along the route Kant — Alamedin. As a result, the windows of the 6th and 8th cars were broken, and one employee of the train crew was injured.

Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise expresses concern about this incident.

«Such actions not only create serious inconvenience for passengers, but also directly threaten their safety. As a result of criminal actions, guests of our country suffer, which can negatively affect the international image of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The company urges residents of settlements located along the railroad tracks to be conscious and civilly responsible. Any actions that violate traffic safety and threaten the life and health of passengers and employees of the railroad will be considered within the framework of the current legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the statement says.

The necessary investigative measures are being carried out to establish all the circumstances of the incident.
