Showman detained in Bishkek for giving bribe, he also suspected of rape

Law enforcement officers opened a case on the fact of rape against one of the domestic comedians (kuudul). A source in law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

In addition, the man was detained for giving a bribe to a police officer. In addition to money, he promised the investigator a stallion so that he would make a positive decision. The source said that the showman turned out to be Alisultan Supatayev. He is suspected of raping a minor.

In turn, the press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district reported to 24.kg news agency that 31-year-old S.A. was taken to the department on the fact of rape.

«During a conversation with the investigator, S.A. offered money to resolve the issue. The policeman filed a report. On the same day, April 10, in the office of the head of the Criminal Investigation Department, officers of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district together with officers of the Internal Investigations Service detained S.A. while handing over 40,000 soms. In addition, he offered to hand over a stallion to the officer as a bribe,» the police noted.

A case was opened under the article «Giving a bribe» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. 31-year-old S.A. was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek. The investigation continues.