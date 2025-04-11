14:56
Some parts of Bishkek to have no water on April 15

Supply of drinking water to residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare, and other social and industrial facilities will be stopped on April 15 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in a part of Bishkek.

The outage area: Sarban, Dzhal villages, Orok residential complex — upper part, Sary Ozon residential complex, Kashkabash village, the western part of the 105th contour, HPP-2 residential complex, Novaya Selektsiya, Dostuk, Ak-Ordo residential complex (south of Akhunbaev Street), Sokuluk district (above Akhunbaev Street), Ak-Ordo residential complex (south of Omur Street).

The water outage is due to repair work on Bash-Kara-Suu water intake and city water supply networks.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience caused and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.
