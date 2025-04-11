13:25
Meat prices remain high in Kyrgyzstan

Meat prices in Kyrgyzstan remain high compared to last year. Data from the National Statistical Committee say.

As of the end of March, the average price for 1 kilogram of beef was 649.6 soms.

The average price of beef in Bishkek is higher than the national average — 677 soms per kilogram. In Batken, this type of meat is also sold at a higher price than in other regions: for 650 soms per kilogram.

The average price of mutton in March was 621.4 som per kilogram. The highest prices were recorded in Toktogul, Jalal-Abad, Razzakov, Batken, and Nookat — about 650 soms per kilogram.
