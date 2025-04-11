Emin Agalarov intends to implement Sea Breeze project in Kyrgyzstan

A well-known Azerbaijani businessman Emin Agalarov intends to implement his Sea Breeze project in Kyrgyzstan. He announced this on Facebook.

Recall, Emin Agalarov had previously arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic and met with the country’s President Sadyr Japarov. He also said that he had visited Issyk-Kul and noted that he sees huge development opportunities in the region.

«I am very impressed with how Kyrgyzstan is developing. New hotels, new parks, new tourist facilities. Kyrgyzstan is open to investment and new projects. This is very encouraging. And perhaps, in the near future, a small Sea Breeze will appear here,» Emin Agalarov said.

Recall, construction of a five-star hotel is currently underway in Kara-Oi village. The project is being implemented by investors from Azerbaijan. It is possible that this is Sea Breeze, but the businessman did not specify whether this is so.

Sea Breeze is a premium resort founded by Emin Agalarov in 2006. The resort city is located on the coast of the Caspian Sea, not far from Baku. The businessman himself plans to open Sea Breeze tourist centers in other CIS countries. In addition, Emin Agalarov is an Azerbaijani artist, President of Agalarov Development company, founder of ZHARA Music Awards and the International Music Festival Dream Fest.