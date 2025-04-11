Roads to be closed in Bishkek on April 13 due to Jaz Demi spring race

Roads will be closed in Bishkek on April 13 due to Jaz Demi spring race. The press service of the City Hall reported.

During the half marathon, to ensure the safety of participants, traffic will be restricted from 7.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. along Absamat Masaliev Avenue from the southern side, from the intersection of Alykulov and Zhaiyl Baatyr streets to the intersection of Bakayev and Masaliev streets.

This year, 3,800 athletes and healthy lifestyle enthusiasts will take part in the race. The race will include the following distances: 5 kilometers, 10 kilometers, 21.1 kilometers, as well as a children’s race Kid’s Run for the youngest runners aged from 3 to 13. The start and finish will be organized on the territory of the Gazprom For Children Sports and Recreation Complex.

The event is organized by Nomad Sport with the support of the Bishkek City Hall and government agencies.