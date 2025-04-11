Roads to be closed in Bishkek on April 13 due to Jaz Demi spring race

Roads will be closed in Bishkek on April 13 due to Jaz Demi spring race. The press service of the City Hall reported.
During the half marathon, to ensure the safety of participants, traffic will be restricted from 7.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. along Absamat Masaliev Avenue from the southern side, from the intersection of Alykulov and Zhaiyl Baatyr streets to the intersection of Bakayev and Masaliev streets.
The event is organized by Nomad Sport with the support of the Bishkek City Hall and government agencies.