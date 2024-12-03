Bishkek City Council elects Vice Speakers

Bolot Ibragimov and Zhyldyzbek Abdraimov were elected the Vice Speakers of the Bishkek City Council.

Zhyldyzbek Abdraimov, a deputy from Zhany Kuch — New Force faction, was elected to the paid post of second Vice Speaker. At least 49 people voted for his candidacy, 1 abstained.

Bolot Ibragimov, a deputy from El Unu party, will work on a voluntary basis.

At least 43 deputies voted for Bolot Ibragimov, 3 voted against, 3 abstained.

The first session of the Bishkek City Council took place on December 2, where the Speaker was elected.

During the session, 36-year-old deputy Bekzhan Usenaliev from Adilet party was elected as Speaker. The members of the Bishkek City Council supported his candidacy by a majority of votes. At least 43 deputies voted for him, 4 voted against and 3 abstained.