10:37
USD 86.80
EUR 91.17
RUB 0.82
English

Bishkek City Council elects Vice Speakers

Bolot Ibragimov and Zhyldyzbek Abdraimov were elected the Vice Speakers of the Bishkek City Council.

Zhyldyzbek Abdraimov, a deputy from Zhany Kuch — New Force faction, was elected to the paid post of second Vice Speaker. At least 49 people voted for his candidacy, 1 abstained.

Bolot Ibragimov, a deputy from El Unu party, will work on a voluntary basis.

At least 43 deputies voted for Bolot Ibragimov, 3 voted against, 3 abstained.

The first session of the Bishkek City Council took place on December 2, where the Speaker was elected.

During the session, 36-year-old deputy Bekzhan Usenaliev from Adilet party was elected as Speaker. The members of the Bishkek City Council supported his candidacy by a majority of votes. At least 43 deputies voted for him, 4 voted against and 3 abstained.
link: https://24.kg/english/312905/
views: 81
Print
Related
Bekzhan Usenaliev from Adilet party elected Speaker of Bishkek City Council
First session of Bishkek City Council: Deputies receive their mandates
How many mandates will parties get in Bishkek City Council
Composition of Bishkek City Council increased to 235 deputies
Bishkek City Council proposes to rename capital’s districts
Deputy Assistant Chairman of Bishkek City Council appointed
Bishkek City Council proposes to cancel moratorium on installation of billboards
Bishkek City Council has new deputy
Toktosun Sultanov elected Deputy Chairman of Bishkek City Council
Kuvanychbek Kongantiev elected Chairman of Bishkek City Council
Popular
Illegal sale of property for 26 million soms revealed at Defense Ministry base Illegal sale of property for 26 million soms revealed at Defense Ministry base
Georgia suspends EU accession talks: Rallies begin Georgia suspends EU accession talks: Rallies begin
Edil Baisalov explains problems with Mir cards by mercantile interests of banks Edil Baisalov explains problems with Mir cards by mercantile interests of banks
Hackers steal $17 million from Central Bank of Uganda Hackers steal $17 million from Central Bank of Uganda
3 December, Tuesday
10:31
Number of tourist trips of Russians to Kyrgyzstan decreases Number of tourist trips of Russians to Kyrgyzstan decre...
10:25
Measures for evasion from maintenance of parents toughened: President signs law
10:05
Bishkek City Council elects Vice Speakers
09:40
Drug dealers detained in Chui region
09:32
New special equipment purchased for Tazalyk shown to Akylbek Japarov
2 December, Monday
18:29
Bomb not found at Manas airport
18:15
Protests in Georgia: Ambassadors to five countries resign
17:50
Manas Airport evacuated due to bomb threat report
17:46
Bekzhan Usenaliev from Adilet party elected Speaker of Bishkek City Council
17:39
SCNS detains official of Osh City Hall for illegal allocation of land