Kyrgyzstan pays off almost 20 billion soms in public debt in 2025

Since the beginning of 2025, Kyrgyzstan has paid off almost 20 billion soms in public debt. The materials of the Ministry of Finance say.

From January to March, the country paid off 19,954 billion soms in public debt.

These payments increased by almost 7 billion soms (6.8 billion) compared to the same period last year.

At the same time, 12.9 billion soms ($148.3 million) were spent on paying off external debt, 7.17 billion soms were spent on paying off domestic debt.

Earlier, at year-end 2024, the Kyrgyz Republic paid off $684.4 million in public debt.

It is worth noting that last year the national budget was executed with a surplus of 36,857.2 billion soms, which is equivalent to 2.4 percent of GDP.
