Bekzhan Usenaliev from Adilet party elected Speaker of Bishkek City Council

The first session of the Bishkek City Council was held today, December 2, where its speaker was elected.

According to the Bishkek City Council regulations, the oldest deputy opened the first session and chaired it until the Chairman of the City Council was elected.

During the meeting, the majority coalition proposed deputy Bekzhan Usenaliev from Adilet party as Speaker. The Bishkek City Council members supported his candidacy by a majority vote. At least 43 deputies voted for him, 4 against and 3 abstained.

The number of deputies in this convocation has been increased to 51. Before the administrative-territorial reform, there were 45 deputies.

Elections of deputies of 33 city and 231 rural councils were held on November 17.

Five parties overcame the electoral threshold in the capital: Zhany Kuch — New Force (17 mandates), Emgek (12), Adilet (8), Yntymak (8) and El Umutu (6).
