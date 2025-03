The factions of the Bishkek City Council Zhany Kuch and Emgek have formed a majority coalition. The leader of Zhany Kuch Kuvanychbek Kongantiev announced at a session of the Council.

«The purpose of creating the coalition is to stabilize the situation in the Bishkek City Council, to restore order, so that the council works in unison, so that we work in one direction,» he said and read out the coalition agreement to the deputies.