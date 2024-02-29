11:37
Composition of Bishkek City Council increased to 235 deputies

In connection with the administrative-territorial reform and the issuance of a presidential decree, the deputy corps of the capital city council was increased to 235 people. Chairman of the Bishkek City Council Kuvanychbek Kongantiev stated this at a regular session.

He suggested declaring a break in the session so that it could be held in full.

Mayor of the capital Aibek Dzhunushaliev noted that a decree was adopted today, the administrative-territorial reform is held not only in Bishkek, but throughout the country. The decree is subject to full implementation.

«Yesterday the Central Election Commission officially gave an explanation. Today you gather, announce a break, ask questions. I think that our actions and decisions should be within the framework of the decree, within the framework of the regulatory legislative framework that exists. I would like to urge you to enter the legal framework today. The City Hall, as the responsible body, is ready to organize a session with the participation of all 235 deputies. Delaying of the issue has led to the fact that aiyl okmotu and aiyl keneshes make a decision and distribute equipment and property to other administrative-territorial units,» he said.

In total, there were 484 local councils throughout the republic (32 city and 452 village councils). As a result of changes within the framework of the administrative-territorial reform, there will be a total of 268 local councils (33 city and 235 village councils).

Administrative and territorial reform began in pilot mode in six regions, Bishkek and Osh. As a result, rural aimaks and cities will be enlarged, and the territory of the capital will almost triple.
