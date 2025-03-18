SCNS detains deputy of Bishkek City Council

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained a deputy of the Bishkek City Council on suspicion of fraud.

According to the investigation, in October 2024, the man took $30,000 from his fellow party member to finance his election campaign. It is noted that he used the WhatsApp messaging app to do this and introduced himself as the Chairman of the SCNS Kamchybek Tashiev.

The deputy was detained, charged, and on March 17, a preventive measure in the form of detention was applied. The investigation is ongoing.

Among the deputies of the City Council, the deputy from Emgek faction, Amantur uulu Musagul, fits the initials given by the security services. At the same time, he is the Editor-in-Chief of De Facto newspaper.