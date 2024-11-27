How many mandates will parties get in Bishkek City Council

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) approved the protocol of the Bishkek Territorial Election Commission (TEC) on the results of the elections to the capital’s City Council. The decision was made at a CEC meeting.

According to the head of the TEC Bakhadyr Konurov, following the results of the vote, the mandates were distributed among the parties as follows:

Zhany Kuch — New Force — 17 mandates;

Emgek — 12 mandates;

Adilet — 8 mandates;

Yntymak — 8 mandates;

El Umutu — 6 mandates.

It was announced during the meeting that the Bishkek TEC cancelled the registration of one of the candidates from Adilet party, in connection with which the election results at some polling stations were also annulled. The Chairperson of the CEC Nurzhan Shaildabekova emphasized that no complaints were received from him.

Elections of deputies to 33 city and 231 rural councils were held on November 17.