11:48
USD 86.80
EUR 91.06
RUB 0.83
English

How many mandates will parties get in Bishkek City Council

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) approved the protocol of the Bishkek Territorial Election Commission (TEC) on the results of the elections to the capital’s City Council. The decision was made at a CEC meeting.

According to the head of the TEC Bakhadyr Konurov, following the results of the vote, the mandates were distributed among the parties as follows:

  • Zhany Kuch — New Force — 17 mandates;
  • Emgek — 12 mandates;
  • Adilet — 8 mandates;
  • Yntymak — 8 mandates;
  • El Umutu — 6 mandates.

It was announced during the meeting that the Bishkek TEC cancelled the registration of one of the candidates from Adilet party, in connection with which the election results at some polling stations were also annulled. The Chairperson of the CEC Nurzhan Shaildabekova emphasized that no complaints were received from him.

Elections of deputies to 33 city and 231 rural councils were held on November 17.
link: https://24.kg/english/312353/
views: 131
Print
Related
Interior Ministry: Elections in Kyrgyzstan were held without gross violations
Adilet party to participate in elections to Tokmak City Council
Social Democrats will not be listed on ballots - CEC member
Social Democrats Party removed from elections to Bishkek City Council
State does not support any of parties or candidates — Kamchybek Tashiev
Parliamentary elections in Georgia: Mass protest held in Tbilisi
President of Georgia considers elections illegitimate and calls for protests
Deputy Elvira Surabaldieva proposes to abolish quotas for women in elections
Local elections: Almost 10,500 people running for local councils
Local elections: All polling stations to be equipped with CCTV cameras
Popular
Kyrgyzstan, Russia to create international pharmaceutical manufacturing cluster Kyrgyzstan, Russia to create international pharmaceutical manufacturing cluster
Uzbek man might be linked to ex-official Komil Allamjonov’s murder attempt Uzbek man might be linked to ex-official Komil Allamjonov’s murder attempt
Fire breaks out at plant in Kant town Fire breaks out at plant in Kant town
Agricultural produce fairs to be held in Bishkek Agricultural produce fairs to be held in Bishkek
27 November, Wednesday
11:35
Damage from emergencies in Kyrgyzstan reached 1.3 billion soms in 2024 Damage from emergencies in Kyrgyzstan reached 1.3 bill...
11:14
Israel and Hezbollah agree to ceasefire
10:58
Sadyr Japarov to report on priorities during Kyrgyzstan's CSTO chairmanship
10:38
Putin urges to prevent destabilization of situation in CIS, neighboring regions
10:29
Football clubs of Kyrgyzstan to form women's teams in new season