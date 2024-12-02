First session of Bishkek City Council: Deputies receive their mandates

The first session of the Bishkek City Council was held today, December 2. The head of the capital’s Territorial Election Commission (TEC) Bakhadyr Konushbaev handed deputy badges to the newly elected deputies.

According to the Bishkek City Council regulations, the oldest deputy opens the first session and chairs it until the Chairman of the City Council is elected.

The agenda of the first session of the City Council includes issues on the election of the chairman, deputy chairman, registration of factions and choosing their leader, approval of the list of standing committees, their composition and chairmen, and other important issues of organizing the activities of the Council.

The number of deputies in this convocation has been increased to 51. Before the administrative-territorial reform, there were 45 deputies.

Elections of deputies of 33 city and 231 rural councils were held on November 17.

Five parties overcame the electoral threshold in the capital: Zhany Kuch — New Force (17 mandates), Emgek (12), Adilet (8), Yntymak (8) and El Umutu (6).