Flood-protection measures underway at energy facilities in Kyrgyzstan

Due to the start of the spring season and the associated increased risks of floods, landslides, and mudflows, the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan (NENK) has intensified flood-protection activities at energy system facilities across the country.

As part of preparations for potential natural hazards, company specialists are conducting thorough inspections and technical maintenance. The main goal is to reinforce power line poles and ensure the stability of transformer substations.

The range of work being carried out includes:

  • Protection and embankment reinforcement of power line poles;
  • Straightening and banding of poles in high-risk zones;
  • Construction and cleaning of drainage and mudflow channels at substations;
  • Manual and mechanical soil excavation;
  • Cleaning of cable channels and drainage systems at open switchgear facilities.

According to the 2025 plan, NENK OJSC will reinforce 339 power line poles with a voltage of 10–0.4 kV and 16 poles with a voltage of 35–500 kV. Flood-protection measures will also be carried out at 15 substations (10–0.4 kV) and 49 substations (35–500 kV).

The company emphasizes that the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan places great importance on the resilience of the energy system and the safety of electricity supply to consumers during seasonal flooding.
link: https://24.kg/english/325662/
