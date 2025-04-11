Economy Ministry develops preferential lending mechanism for small business

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan is developing a preferential lending mechanism for small businesses. The Minister Bakyt Sydykov said during a meeting with entrepreneurs.

He announced that a new mechanism for preferential lending to small and medium-sized enterprises is being created.

The loans will be issued at a subsidized interest rate, funded by the republican (national) budget.

The official emphasized the importance of maintaining dialogue with business representatives and urged them to actively share their ideas to help shape effective economic policy.