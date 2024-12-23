14:21
Four factions of Bishkek City Council unite in coalition

The next session of the Bishkek City Council took place today in the capital’s City Hall.

During the meeting, the deputies announced that they had united four parties into a coalition. These are: Zhany Kuch, Yntymak, El Umutu and Adilet. Askar Almaz uulu was announced the Chairman of the union.

Recall, the Presidential Decree «On the dissolution of local councils and scheduling elections of deputies of local councils» was issued on September 6. Elections of deputies of 33 city and 231 rural councils were held on November 17.

Five parties overcame the electoral threshold in the capital: Zhany Kuch — New Force (17 mandates), Emgek (12), Adilet (8), Yntymak (8) and El Umutu (6).
