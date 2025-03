Two new deputies have taken the oath in Bishkek City Council.

Syrgak Mairambek uulu became a deputy of Bishkek City Council from Emgek party. He replaced Amantur Musagul uulu. The latter wrote a letter of resignation from the post of deputy.

Almazbek Ulugbekov from Zhany Kuch party replaced Chyngyz Zhumaliev, who also left the post at his own request.