AI technologies introduced in two prison colonies in Kyrgyzstan

Artificial intelligence technologies have been implemented in pilot mode in prison colony No. 21. The State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, artificial intelligence technologies based on machine learning have been implemented in pilot mode on the territory of institutions No. 21 (Bishkek pretrial detention center No. 1) and No. 27 to prevent violations of the regime established in the institutions.

Cameras have already been taught to recognize fire, fights, unauthorized gatherings of people, saying in the wrong place, as well as leaving of their posts by persons from the administration of the institution.

«Our cameras in the institutions of the penal system can also recognize gender, age, clothing (for example, for compliance with the rules for wearing uniforms),» the statement says.
