AI implemented in Zhogorku Kenesh to handle citizen appeals

A presentation of an AI-based system for processing citizen appeals was held in the Zhogorku Kenesh. The Parliament’s press service reported.

Speaker Marlen Mamataliev and Head of the Presidential Affairs Department Kanybek Tumanbaev were shown the new public reception office in the Zhogorku Kenesh and were informed about measures to improve the system for receiving and reviewing citizen appeals.

«Special attention was paid to creating conditions for more efficient processing of incoming applications. The presentation also included a demonstration of an AI-based system designed to receive, analyze, and distribute citizen appeals,» the Parliament noted.

The implementation of the system is expected to reduce the time it takes to review appeals.

Last week, Speaker Marlen Mamataliev presented the pilot version of E-Kenesh app. The system provides all the necessary conditions for deputies to work.