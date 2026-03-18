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National AI Center: Negotiations underway with leading investment companies

Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies, Azamat Zhamangulov, commented on the construction of a National AI Center on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, digitalization is not just a building or «some hardware,» but, first and foremost, personnel and IT expertise.

«Regarding the AI ​​center, several issues need to be addressed. First and foremost, this is capacity for developing an AI model. Secondly, these are laboratories where specialists conduct experiments with specific data and testing to prove the issues a given AI model can address. Thirdly, this is personnel. We have many young, creative professionals who want to work in AI. It’s currently a trend and the most in-demand field. Using artificial intelligence, we will need to address issues of rapid and effective public administration. This will later have an impact on citizens in their daily lives,» Azamat Zhamangulov said.

He noted that the construction of an artificial intelligence infrastructure cluster is currently being considered, and negotiations are underway with leading investment and international companies.

«We understand that significant resources are required, which should be raised through investment and partnerships with other parties,» the minister added.

It was previously reported that construction of a National Artificial Intelligence Center would begin in Kyrgyzstan in 2026.
link: https://24.kg/english/366552/
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