National Artificial Intelligence Center to be established in Kyrgyzstan

Construction of a National Artificial Intelligence Center will begin in Kyrgyzstan as early as in 2026. First Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies Nursultan Kubanov said in an interview with Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the center’s launch will be a powerful incentive for the entire country:

it will create conditions for the return of Kyrgyz IT specialists from abroad;

it will attract the interest and participation of international technology companies;

it will provide a platform for training new personnel.

Nursultan Kubanov emphasized that the «national center» is not simply a building:

it is a fully-fledged laboratory and technology hub that will unite the IT sector, research and development, and serve as a base for large-scale projects in the field of artificial intelligence.

Furthermore, he noted, an agreement has already been signed to establish the first international IT college in the Kyrgyz Republic. It is planned to become a key link in the training of specialists for the digital industry—for both government agencies and the private sector.

«This will be a powerful platform for training, professional development, and developing the potential of our citizens. Our goal is for Kyrgyzstan to become an active participant in global processes in the field of artificial intelligence,» Nursultan Kubanov noted.

The project is being implemented under an investment agreement, and work will begin this year.