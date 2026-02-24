20:14
USD 87.45
EUR 103.05
RUB 1.14
English

National Artificial Intelligence Center to be established in Kyrgyzstan

Construction of a National Artificial Intelligence Center will begin in Kyrgyzstan as early as in 2026. First Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies Nursultan Kubanov said in an interview with Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the center’s launch will be a powerful incentive for the entire country:

  • it will create conditions for the return of Kyrgyz IT specialists from abroad;
  • it will attract the interest and participation of international technology companies;
  • it will provide a platform for training new personnel.

Nursultan Kubanov emphasized that the «national center» is not simply a building:

it is a fully-fledged laboratory and technology hub that will unite the IT sector, research and development, and serve as a base for large-scale projects in the field of artificial intelligence.

Furthermore, he noted, an agreement has already been signed to establish the first international IT college in the Kyrgyz Republic. It is planned to become a key link in the training of specialists for the digital industry—for both government agencies and the private sector.

«This will be a powerful platform for training, professional development, and developing the potential of our citizens. Our goal is for Kyrgyzstan to become an active participant in global processes in the field of artificial intelligence,» Nursultan Kubanov noted.

The project is being implemented under an investment agreement, and work will begin this year.
link: https://24.kg/english/363402/
views: 159
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan joins global AI training center for government officials
Kyrgyzstan ranks 117th in Global AI Adoption Index
Kyrgyzstan presents world-class AI development
Kyrgyzstan to implement artificial intelligence in tax audits in 2026
National Investment Agency launches AI bot to support business
AI — tool for Kyrgyzstan to enter global IT market
Legal regulation remains weak point in AI implementation – Minister
Digital AI avatar in Kyrgyz language with animation presented
Cabinet approves requirements for safety and quality of AI systems
Kyrgyzstan to introduce artificial intelligence in tax administration
Popular
Tamchy financial and investment zone to be built in Issyk-Kul district Tamchy financial and investment zone to be built in Issyk-Kul district
Adylbek Kasymaliev: Our agricultural products are exported to over 80 countries Adylbek Kasymaliev: Our agricultural products are exported to over 80 countries
NTRK acquires official broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2026 NTRK acquires official broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2026
Kyrgyzstan and North Macedonia sign Memorandum of Cultural Cooperation Kyrgyzstan and North Macedonia sign Memorandum of Cultural Cooperation
24 February, Tuesday
20:09
Erlist Akunbekov appointed Acting Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers Erlist Akunbekov appointed Acting Deputy Chairman of C...
19:34
Kanybek Dosmambetov relieved of duties as Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan
19:14
Deputy Cabinet Chairman and Agriculture Minister Bakyt Torobaev resigns
19:08
Kyrgyzstan's gold and foreign exchange reserves exceed $10 billion
19:01
Foreign radical preacher expelled from Kyrgyzstan