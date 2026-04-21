Kyrgyzstan will become Central Asia's hub for cryptocurrency and AI — Justin Sun

Kyrgyzstan will become Central Asia’s hub for cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence. Justin Sun, founder of Tron blockchain platform, posted on X after visiting Kyrgyzstan.

He said Kyrgyzstan left a deep impression on him.

«From the city to the mountains, from conversations to culture, every detail reflects confidence in the future. Thank you, President Sadyr Japarov, for the warm welcome. Excited for what we can build here,» Justin Sun posted.

During the visit, the guests were shown the centuries-old traditions, everyday life, and unique heritage of the Kyrgyz people. The meeting began with a performance by improvising akyns (folk singers), who showcased the richness of the national musical and poetic arts.

Particular attention was paid to immersion in the lives of nomads. Sadyr Japarov and Justin Sun viewed installations recreating the daily life of ancestors and visited craft workshops. There, artisans demonstrated techniques for creating unique handcrafted items from leather and metal.

The program concluded with demonstrations of national sports and hunting traditions, including archery, falconry, and high-speed competitions featuring Kyrgyz sighthounds known as taigans.