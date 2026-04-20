16:52
USD 87.45
EUR 103.14
RUB 1.15
English

Which jobs in Kyrgyzstan are at risk as AI expands

In Kyrgyzstan, the structure of the labor market is changing with the development of artificial intelligence, but this does not mean full replacement of humans by machines. The Ministry of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies reported.

The ministry stated that technologies will primarily affect sectors where work is based on repetitive tasks. Jobs most exposed to partial displacement include administrative staff, call center operators, entry-level translators, and accountants working with primary documentation.

Changes will also affect certain segments of media and education, where artificial intelligence can generate standard texts and check test assignments.

At the same time, in sectors such as medicine, law, IT, education, and public administration, AI is expected not to replace professionals but to enhance their work by serving as a tool.

The fastest transformation is expected in banking, telecommunications, and public services, where a digital infrastructure is already in place.

The ministry emphasized that the main trend will be a reduction in routine work and growing demand for specialists with analytical and creative skills.
link: https://24.kg/english/371097/
views: 173
Print
Related
AI implemented in Zhogorku Kenesh to handle citizen appeals
National AI Center: Negotiations underway with leading investment companies
National Artificial Intelligence Center to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan joins global AI training center for government officials
Kyrgyzstan ranks 117th in Global AI Adoption Index
More than 5,500 job vacancies available in Kyrgyzstan’s labor market
Kyrgyzstan presents world-class AI development
Kyrgyzstan to implement artificial intelligence in tax audits in 2026
National Investment Agency launches AI bot to support business
229,200 jobs created in Kyrgyzstan in first nine months of 2025
Popular
International tourist train arrives in Bishkek from Balykchy International tourist train arrives in Bishkek from Balykchy
Economy Minister presents Kyrgyzstan's investment potential to U.S. businesses Economy Minister presents Kyrgyzstan's investment potential to U.S. businesses
Expert outlines U.S. priorities in cooperation with Central Asia Expert outlines U.S. priorities in cooperation with Central Asia
 Sadyr Japarov meets with Justin Sun, founder of Tron blockchain platform  Sadyr Japarov meets with Justin Sun, founder of Tron blockchain platform
20 April, Monday
16:17
Court extends arrest of ex-chief of SCNS Department for Bishkek until mid-June Court extends arrest of ex-chief of SCNS Department for...
15:55
Eco-action for Earth Day: KOICA and JICA strengthen ties through K-culture
15:49
Sadyr Japarov calls small HPPs strategically important area of energy sector
15:33
Kyrgyzstan urges Moody’s to upgrade sovereign credit rating
15:22
 Zhogorku Kenesh committee rejects new Construction Law