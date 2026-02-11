15:11
Kyrgyzstan joins global AI training center for government officials

The Ministry of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies of Kyrgyzstan is launching a large-scale transformation of its government human resources, the ministry announced.

As noted, the head of the ministry, Azamat Zhamangulov, initiated a partnership with Apolitical, the world’s largest online network for government officials. This collaboration will provide Kyrgyz specialists with access to a global center of excellence in artificial intelligence.

As part of this initiative, Kyrgyz officials will participate in the Government AI Campus program. This project, supported by Google.org, has the ambitious goal of preparing 1 million government officials worldwide to work with future technologies. The program focuses on improving the efficiency of government and integrating the country into the international digital ecosystem.

Platform tools and capabilities

Training participants will have access to specialized online courses, briefings, and an analytical framework. The Apolitical platform brings together approximately 500,000 politicians and government officials from 170 countries.

The program will enable specialists from the Kyrgyz Republic to:

  • learn practical skills in applying AI in governance;
  • share best global practices within the professional community;
  • use innovative tools developed specifically for government needs.

Importance for the republic

The Ministry of Digital Development views this partnership as a solid foundation for Kyrgyzstan’s further digital transformation. The training will help civil servants more quickly adapt to technological challenges and make government institutions more transparent and efficient.

Apolitical serves as a strategic partner to governments, helping them prepare for the future through short-term courses focused on the real priorities of the public sector.
