Kyrgyzstan ranks 117th in Global AI Adoption Index

Kyrgyzstan took 117th place out of 147 countries in the global ranking of artificial intelligence adoption. According to the 2025 report by the Microsoft AI Economy Institute, the level of AI usage in the country stands at 8.2 percent.

The study used an indicator measuring the share of active users of AI technologies, adjusted to account for differences in operating systems and types of devices.

The top positions in the ranking are taken by the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and Norway, where AI adoption rates range from 45.3 percent to 64 percent.

Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Cambodia occupy the bottom of the global list, ranking from 145th to 147th.