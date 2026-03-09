18:55
USD 87.45
EUR 100.88
RUB 1.11
English

1,126 citizens of Kyrgyzstan serving sentences in Russian prisons

At least 1,126 citizens of Kyrgyzstan are serving sentences in Russian prisons. Aibek Aidarbekov, Consul General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Novosibirsk, announced at a meeting of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security, and Migration of the Parliament.

According to him, 143 of these citizens are being held in correctional facilities in Novosibirsk.

«We met and spoke with 138 of them. Our citizens were primarily detained for drug-related crimes, rape, robbery, and fraud.

In 2025, at least 311 Kyrgyzstanis were deported, representing 7-8 percent of the total number of deportees. In such cases, we are working to return as many of our citizens as possible to their homeland, who are currently being held in temporary detention centers,» Aibek Aidarbekov added.

He noted that in 2025, 61 citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic were extradited through the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
link: https://24.kg/english/365180/
views: 165
Print
Related
Russia not to extradite foreigners served in Armed Forces on criminal charges
Consul General in Siberia discusses launch of Novosibirsk - Tamchy flight
Kyrgyzstan’s sellers can freely supply goods to Russian marketplaces
Antibiotics found in large batch of sausage from Kyrgyzstan in Russia
Export to Russia: What garment workers need to know about SPOT system
Kyrgyzstan remains leader in new car exports to Russia
Sadyr Japarov meets with Special Representative of Russian President Shvydkoy
Speaker discusses key issues with Russian Ambassador: Migrants, partnership
Russia remains Kyrgyzstan's main strategic partner — study
Kozhoshev, Russian Transport Ministry discuss container shipping digitalization
Popular
Evacuation flight from Oman with 85 citizens arrives in Kyrgyzstan Evacuation flight from Oman with 85 citizens arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan approves second phase of migration policy until 2030 Kyrgyzstan approves second phase of migration policy until 2030
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan allows import of gasoline and diesel from China by road Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan allows import of gasoline and diesel from China by road
Kyrgyzstan to introduce monthly allowance for all children under three Kyrgyzstan to introduce monthly allowance for all children under three
9 March, Monday
18:04
Ban on livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan extended for six months Ban on livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan extended for...
17:50
Manas City Council Chairman Nurtilek Bolotov resigns
17:41
Corruption at Republican Blood Center: Former director detained
17:31
Senior extremist figure detained in Kyrgyzstan
17:19
1,126 citizens of Kyrgyzstan serving sentences in Russian prisons