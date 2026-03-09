1,126 citizens of Kyrgyzstan serving sentences in Russian prisons

At least 1,126 citizens of Kyrgyzstan are serving sentences in Russian prisons. Aibek Aidarbekov, Consul General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Novosibirsk, announced at a meeting of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security, and Migration of the Parliament.

According to him, 143 of these citizens are being held in correctional facilities in Novosibirsk.

«We met and spoke with 138 of them. Our citizens were primarily detained for drug-related crimes, rape, robbery, and fraud.

In 2025, at least 311 Kyrgyzstanis were deported, representing 7-8 percent of the total number of deportees. In such cases, we are working to return as many of our citizens as possible to their homeland, who are currently being held in temporary detention centers,» Aibek Aidarbekov added.

He noted that in 2025, 61 citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic were extradited through the Ministry of Internal Affairs.