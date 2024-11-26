17:22
Agriculture Ministry strengthens control over quality of imported goods

The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan is strengthening control over the quality of goods at the stage of import into the country. The ministry reported.

In order to protect public health and prevent the import of low-quality and unsafe products into the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Department of Chemicalization, Plant Protection and Quarantine is introducing enhanced measures aimed at ensuring phytosanitary safety.

«The department is strengthening control over the quality of goods at the import stage, which will help reduce the risks associated with the potential threat of dangerous organisms and harmful substances,» the statement says.

What measures have been taken:

  • Tightening of phytosanitary control at the borders, including check of documents and quality certificates for products;
  • Conducting thorough laboratory tests of imported products for the presence of harmful organisms and residual amounts of pesticides.

These measures are aimed at protecting the health of citizens, as well as supporting fair competition in the market.

«We call on all participants in foreign economic activity to follow established phytosanitary requirements and ensure the supply of only certified and high-quality products,» the Ministry of Agriculture added.
