Kyrgyzstan may temporarily ban import of chicken eggs

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry is considering introduction of a six-month restriction on the import of chicken eggs to Kyrgyzstan.

According to the ministry, the measure is aimed at supporting domestic producers. It is expected that the temporary ban will increase production volumes at local poultry farms and improve the competitiveness of products. It will also reduce dependence on imports.

Thanks to the measures implemented by the ministry, the production capacity of domestic factories for the production of chicken eggs has increased. As a result, the volume of imports has decreased to 1,836 million eggs over the past three months, while export has reached 8,800 million.
link: https://24.kg/english/325503/
