Kyrgyzstan remains main supplier of Japanese cars to Russia — Avtostat

Kyrgyzstan remains the main supplier of used Japanese cars to Russia. Sergei Tselikov, a representative of Avtostat, shared statistics on his Telegram channel.

According to his data, almost 270,000 used cars with the Toyota logo have been imported to the territory of the Russian Federation over the past three years.

It is noted that if we take used Toyota cars, then most often such transport is brought to Russia from Japan. The share of this country reaches 95 percent. Armenia accounts for seven percent, South Korea — almost 2 percent, China — one percent, and Belarus — 0.7 percent.

«If we talk about exporting countries, then cars were most actively imported from China — 25 percent. A similar result of deliveries belongs to Kyrgyzstan. Next come Kazakhstan (17.5 percent), Japan (8.5 percent), Belarus (8.1 percent), the UAE (5.5 percent), Armenia (5.2 percent) and Georgia (1.7 percent),» the expert noted.

He also told that from March 2022 to February 2025, almost 100,000 new passenger cars were imported to Russia through Kazakhstan. This transit corridor began to be in active demand three years ago.

The second transit corridor, through Kyrgyzstan, opened a little later. The peak was in March 2024.

«Since April, the door has closed there too. Almost 130,000 new passenger cars have been exported for three years,» Sergei Tselikov told.