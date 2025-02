The import of strong alcoholic beverages from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased by 41 percent last year. Materials of the National Statistical Committee say.

According to statistics, in 2024, the republic imported 1.3 million liters of strong alcohol from the Russian Federation for $2.8 million. In 2023, this figure was 956,000 liters for $1.9 million.

The total volume of imports of strong alcoholic beverages to the Kyrgyz Republic last year amounted to 2.3 million liters for $14 million.