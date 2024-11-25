Nurbek Izabekov reappointed head coach of national team

Nurbek Izabekov, who trained Olympic medalists, has been reappointed the head coach of the women’s freestyle wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan. The Wrestling Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

A meeting was held today, at which the new composition of the women’s national team was approved.

Nurbek Izabekov remained the head coach of the team. He has been working at this post since 2010. Nurdin Donbaev was appointed the senior coach instead of Baigazy Kenzhebaev.

Nurbek Izabekov is the freestyle wrestler, two-time medalist at the Asian Championships in the past.

His trainee Aisuluu Tynybekova is one of the most titled athletes of the Kyrgyz Republic: winner of silver and bronze medals of the Olympic Games, multiple world and Asian champion.

Another his trainee, Aiperi Medet kyzy, won a gold medal at the Asian Championship in 2022. Meerim Zhumanazarova and Aisuluu Tynybekova won silver medals then.