Asian Wrestling Championships: Kyrgyzstani Aiperi Medet kyzy wins gold

Kyrgyzstani Aiperi Medet kyzy became the Asian champion in freestyle wrestling. The United World Wrestling website says.

In the final in the weight category up to 76 kilograms, she defeated Reetika Hooda from India — 7:6.

Note, 15 seconds before the end of the fight, her opponent was leading with a score 6:2, but Aiperi Medet kyzy managed to take the lead.

Gulnura Tashtanbekova lost the fight for bronze in the weight category up to 68 kilograms.

Recall, Greco-Roman wrestler Razzak Beishekeev won a silver medal, and Yryskeldi Maksatbek uulu took third place in the weight category up to 77 kilograms.

The Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan will end on March 30.
