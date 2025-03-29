Asian Wrestling Championship: Kalmira Bilimbek kyzy wins bronze medal

Kyrgyzstani Kalmira Bilimbek kyzy won a bronze medal at the Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships held in Amman (Jordan). The United World Wrestling website says.

In the fight for third place in the weight category up to 62 kilograms, she defeated a representative of Kazakhstan Tynys Dubek — 10:3.

Kalmira Bilimbek kyzy defeated the athlete from Uzbekistan in the first fight, and lost to her opponent from India in the semi-finals.

Another Kyrgyzstani, Aiperi Medet kyzy, became the Asian champion in freestyle wrestling.