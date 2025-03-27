11:27
Asian Wrestling Championship: Kyrgyzstani Razzak Beishekeev wins silver

Greco-Roman wrestler Razzak Beishekeev won a silver medal at the Asian Championship, which is taking place in Amman (Jordan). The United World Wrestling website says.

In the 67 kg weight category, the Kyrgyzstani lost to Olympic champion Saeid Esmaeili from Iran in the final — 0:3.

Another Kyrgyzstani, Akyl Sulaimanov, lost the fight for bronze in the up to 60 kg weight category.

The day before, Yryskeldi Maksatbek uulu took third place in the up to 77 kg weight category.

The Asian Wrestling Championship will end on March 30.
link: https://24.kg/english/324084/
views: 87
