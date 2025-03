The Asian Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship has started in Amman (Jordan). The United World Wrestling website says.

Kyrgyzstani Yryskeldi Maksatbek uulu defeated his rivals from Tajikistan and Turkmenistan in the 77-kilogram weight category, but lost to the Iranian athlete in the semi-final.

In the bronze medal fight, he defeated Lai Hsing Yao from Chinese Taipei.

The Asian Championship will end on March 30.