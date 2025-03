Greco-Roman wrestler Razzak Beishekeev has reached the final of the Asian Championship, which is taking place in Amman (Jordan). The United World Wrestling website says.

In the 67 kg weight category, the Kyrgyzstani defeated athletes from India and Japan.

In the final, he will compete with Olympic champion Saeid Esmaeili from Iran.

The decisive fights will start at 9 p.m. Bishkek time.

Another Kyrgyzstani, Akyl Sulaimanov, will fight for bronze in the 60 kg weight category.