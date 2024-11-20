Kyrgyzstan introduces PhytoKG state information system

Kyrgyzstan is introducing the state information system PhytoKG. The Ministry of Agriculture reported.

The project is currently being implemented in pilot mode, and from March 1, 2025, the system will be used in industrial operation mode.

PhytoKG was developed with the support of the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) and is designed to automate processes in the field of quarantine phytosanitary measures and the transition to electronic document exchange in foreign economic activity.

The state information system includes:

Electronic filing of applications for phytosanitary certificates through the portal of Single Window Center for Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic;

Integration with state databases, which will speed up the information processing process;

Exchange of electronic certificates through the international network HUB ePhyto Solution and the implementation of processes provided for by the EAEU decisions.

It will ensure transparency, acceleration and simplification of phytosanitary certification procedures, and will also strengthen the country’s foreign economic activity. The system will also increase the level of control over the phytosanitary condition of products and reduce the risks of the spread of quarantine objects.

The state institution AgroSmart has been appointed as the technical operator of the system.