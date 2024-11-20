12:15
USD 8.65
EUR 91.43
RUB 0.87
English

Kyrgyzstan introduces PhytoKG state information system

Kyrgyzstan is introducing the state information system PhytoKG. The Ministry of Agriculture reported.

The project is currently being implemented in pilot mode, and from March 1, 2025, the system will be used in industrial operation mode.

PhytoKG was developed with the support of the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) and is designed to automate processes in the field of quarantine phytosanitary measures and the transition to electronic document exchange in foreign economic activity.

The state information system includes:

  • Electronic filing of applications for phytosanitary certificates through the portal of Single Window Center for Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • Integration with state databases, which will speed up the information processing process;
  • Exchange of electronic certificates through the international network HUB ePhyto Solution and the implementation of processes provided for by the EAEU decisions.

It will ensure transparency, acceleration and simplification of phytosanitary certification procedures, and will also strengthen the country’s foreign economic activity. The system will also increase the level of control over the phytosanitary condition of products and reduce the risks of the spread of quarantine objects.

The state institution AgroSmart has been appointed as the technical operator of the system.
link: https://24.kg/english/311654/
views: 152
Print
Related
СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change
Most Kyrgyzstanis engaged in agriculture and trade
Farmer service centers to be opened in Kyrgyzstan —Agriculture Ministry
Agriculture Ministry plans to hold fairs on weekends in all districts, cities
Kyrgyzstan approves program for development of horticulture and viticulture
Bishkek hosts agrotechnical exhibition and Altyn Kuz fair
Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan receives new special equipment
Finance Ministry supports small business and agriculture for 11.8 billion soms
Agrotechnical exhibition and agricultural fair to be held in Bishkek
Over 10,000 agricultural producers receive preferential loans
Popular
COP29: Kyrgyzstan invites to participate in construction of Kambar-Ata HPP 1 COP29: Kyrgyzstan invites to participate in construction of Kambar-Ata HPP 1
COP29: Kyrgyzstan is preparing program of cooperation with Green Climate Fund COP29: Kyrgyzstan is preparing program of cooperation with Green Climate Fund
Youth football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Mongolia 7:0 Youth football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Mongolia 7:0
Askar Akayev presents his book "My Life in Science and Politics" in Moscow Askar Akayev presents his book "My Life in Science and Politics" in Moscow
20 November, Wednesday
12:09
Production of e-cigarettes, alcoholic beverages to be permitted in Bishkek FEZ Production of e-cigarettes, alcoholic beverages to be...
11:42
Kyrgyzstan purchases 1,200 units of special equipment for road repair
11:37
Earthquake hits Batken region early in the morning
11:30
Directors of several departments, enterprises replaced in Bishkek City Hall
11:12
French Premiere Festival to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time
19 November, Tuesday
19:49
New Deputy Director of State Agency for Vehicles Registration appointed