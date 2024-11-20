Kyrgyz-Russian ministerial political consultations held in Bishkek

Kyrgyz-Russian ministerial political consultations were held in Bishkek.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev. He also held talks with the First Deputy Head of the Foreign Ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic Asein Isaev.

The parties discussed the tasks of further development of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic, cultural, humanitarian and educational spheres.

The parties exchanged views on topical international and regional issues, ways to further expand partnership cooperation on multilateral platforms, primarily in the UN. The sides discussed in detail the issues of tightening coordination in joint integration associations in the Eurasian space, including the CIS, EAEU and CSTO.

A draft program of cooperation between the Russian and Kyrgyz Foreign Ministries for 2025-2027 was agreed upon and is scheduled to be signed early next year.