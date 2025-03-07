Youth from Kyrgyzstan to participate in IT Olympiad in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast

Prospects for cooperation in the field of digital technologies were discussed by the Minister of Digital Development and Communications of Nizhny Novgorod Oblast of Russia Alexander Sinelobov and the Honorary Consul of the Kyrgyz Republic in Nizhny Novgorod Vadim Yun. Nizhny Novgorod News Agency reported with reference to the press service of the regional government.

The parties agreed to include a number of Nizhny Novgorod innovative IT solutions in the portfolio of products that will be exported to Kyrgyzstan, in particular, developments in the field of computer vision, artificial intelligence (AI) for industry and public administration, as well as products aimed at import substitution of software.

It is noted that cooperation in the digital sphere will be a key topic of negotiations between the Nizhny Novgorod government and the Ministry of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic. As a result, it is planned to form a working group and a roadmap that will determine specific steps to strengthen partnerships and exchange experience.

Alexander Sinelobov noted that the region plans to cooperate in several areas at once, one of the key ones being the digitalization of public administration, including the implementation of Smart City and Safe City projects.

«IT solutions in the field of road management and road safety are already being actively used in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast,» he noted.

Another area is education and training of digital personnel. According to the minister, it is planned that the youth from Kyrgyzstan will participate in the international IT Olympiad on cybersecurity, which is being organized by the Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.

It is also planned that a delegation from Kyrgyzstan will take part in the anniversary conference «Digital Industry of Industrial Russia», which will be held in Nizhny Novgorod in June 2025.

Honorary Consul Vadim Yun emphasized that cooperation in the field of digital technologies opens up new horizons.

«Joint projects and exchange of experience will not only strengthen bilateral relations, but will also contribute to the integration of our countries into the global digital economy,» he said.

The office of the Honorary Consul of the Kyrgyz Republic, headed by the director of an IT company Vadim Yun, was opened in Nizhny Novgorod in February 2025.