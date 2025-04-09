Kyrgyzstan not to have problems due to canal construction by Afghanistan

Kyrgyzstan will not have problems due to construction of Kosh-Tep canal by Afghanistan, even though Kyrgyzstan imports electricity from Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev said at the 9th International Congress «Hydropower Central Asia and Caspian».

According to him, the canal will take water from Amu Darya, to which Kyrgyzstan has no relation. After all, Syr Darya flows through Kyrgyzstan.

Experts believe that the construction of the canal, which will take a significant amount of water from Amu Darya and will entail a reduction in water supply for Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, threatens the water security in Central Asia.