Ayaz Bayetov advocates for maximum integration of AI into government work

Minister of Justice and Director of the National Institute for Strategic Initiatives (NISI), who is also Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ayaz Bayetov, believes that artificial intelligence should be deeply integrated into the public administration system.

His statement was published on the official NISI website.

«Whether we like it or not, AI is already here, and ignoring it would be a mistake! What does this mean for public service? We have to integrate AI into the system of public administration to the fullest extent—wherever it is effective and applicable. For example, I requested that the Ministry of Justice/NISI working group’s lead experts responsible for analyzing debureaucratization be granted access to the paid version of GPT-4.0. This is an indicator of efficiency,» the minister stated.

He added that employees using artificial intelligence in their work should be encouraged and supported.