14:18
USD 87.06
EUR 95.22
RUB 1.01
English

Ayaz Bayetov advocates for maximum integration of AI into government work

Minister of Justice and Director of the National Institute for Strategic Initiatives (NISI), who is also Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ayaz Bayetov, believes that artificial intelligence should be deeply integrated into the public administration system.

His statement was published on the official NISI website.

«Whether we like it or not, AI is already here, and ignoring it would be a mistake! What does this mean for public service? We have to integrate AI into the system of public administration to the fullest extent—wherever it is effective and applicable. For example, I requested that the Ministry of Justice/NISI working group’s lead experts responsible for analyzing debureaucratization be granted access to the paid version of GPT-4.0. This is an indicator of efficiency,» the minister stated.

He added that employees using artificial intelligence in their work should be encouraged and supported.

It doesn’t matter who generates the text—AI or a human. What matters is the result, except for special cases when it comes to copyright or art.

Ayaz Bayetov
link: https://24.kg/english/325397/
views: 65
Print
Related
Speaker of Parliament proposes to prevent crimes with help of AI
Adylbek Kasymaliev: Our goal is to integrate AI into government processes
Cabinet Chairman holds meeting of National Council for AI Development
National Council for AI Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan
AI technologies introduced in two prison colonies in Kyrgyzstan
MES of Kyrgyzstan introduces AI to prevent bursting of high mountain lakes
Bishkek hosts forum of Turkic states on artificial intelligence
Kyrgyzstan and Russia intend to develop artificial intelligence to help doctors
Bishkek to host Turkic States Summit on Artificial Intelligence
Development of communications, Internet, AI discussed in Issyk-Kul region
Popular
Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia
American pop star Jennifer Lopez to give concert in Astana American pop star Jennifer Lopez to give concert in Astana
Kyrgyz airlines may withdraw from EU blacklist by 2026 Kyrgyz airlines may withdraw from EU blacklist by 2026
World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul
9 April, Wednesday
14:11
Official opening of North-South highway postponed until 2026 Official opening of North-South highway postponed until...
14:02
Ayaz Bayetov advocates for maximum integration of AI into government work
13:54
Kyrgyzstan not to have problems due to canal construction by Afghanistan
13:42
Two cars hijacked in Tokmak, previously convicted 23-year-old man detained
12:49
Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth is threatened by infrastructure constraints — ADB